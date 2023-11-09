ADVERTISEMENT

Main accused arrested in Andhra Pradesh bus drivers’ assault case

November 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NELLORE

Police say the accused was involved in 25 criminal cases registered in 10 police stations

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police K. Tirumaleswara Reddy briefing the media on the arrest of the main accused in the attack on the bus drivers, in Nellore on Thursday.

Police on Thursday arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the attack on two drivers of a state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus at Kavali on October 26.

Superintendent of Police K. Tirumaleswara Reddy told the media that the arrested, D. Sudhir, was the main accused in the case and was involved in 25 criminal cases registered in 10 police stations.

The Kavali Rural police had earlier arrested seven of his associates after registering a case under IPC sections 143, 341, 332, 307, 323 and 427 (read with section 34). Four walkie-talkies, a mobile phone, a laptop, knives, pistols, four rounds of ammunition, two cars and ₹7 lakh in cash were seized from the accused by a special team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Venkataramana.

The attack on the drivers, B. Ram Singh and Srinivasa Rao, on October 26 followed a wordy duel after the former blew horn seeking road space. The super-luxury bus was en route to Vijayawada from Benguluru. The incident had created a furore.

