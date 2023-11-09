Main accused arrested in Andhra Pradesh bus drivers’ assault case

November 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NELLORE

Police on Thursday arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the attack on two drivers of a state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus at Kavali on October 26.

Superintendent of Police K. Tirumaleswara Reddy told the media that the arrested, D. Sudhir, was the main accused in the case and was involved in 25 criminal cases registered in 10 police stations.

The Kavali Rural police had earlier arrested seven of his associates after registering a case under IPC sections 143, 341, 332, 307, 323 and 427 (read with section 34). Four walkie-talkies, a mobile phone, a laptop, knives, pistols, four rounds of ammunition, two cars and ₹7 lakh in cash were seized from the accused by a special team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Venkataramana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack on the drivers, B. Ram Singh and Srinivasa Rao, on October 26 followed a wordy duel after the former blew horn seeking road space. The super-luxury bus was en route to Vijayawada from Benguluru. The incident had created a furore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.