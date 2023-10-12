HamberMenu
Mahindra group officials meet CM over building star hotels in A.P.

October 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

C.P. Gurnani, chairman of Mahindra Holidays, and MD & CEO Of Tech Mahindra, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s Camp Office at Tadepalli near here on Thursday. 

Mahindra Gold and Resorts wing of the Mahindra group has come forward to construct three 5 to 7 star hotels in Visakhapatnam and two other cities at a cost of ₹250 crore each.

Mr. Gurnani said they are preparing to lay the foundation stone in the next two months.

The Chief Minister explained to him about the steps being taken to encourage tourism in the State. 

Mahindra Gold & Resorts global head C.V.S. Varma, Club Mahindra COO Santosh Raman and Tech Mahindra Vijayawada admin manager B. Jayapal were also present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

