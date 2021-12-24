Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in Tirumala

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived here on a two-day pilgrimage on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife Shiranthi.

On his arrival at the Sri Krishna guest house, Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa was accorded a warm reception by Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, District Collector M. Harinarayanan, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, and Superintendent of Police (Urban) V. Appala Naidu.

After an overnight stay, Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa would offer prayers at the temple on Friday.

Earlier, Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived in Tirupati by a special aircraft from Colombo and motored up straight to Tirumala.

The district administration made elaborate security arrangements for his visit.