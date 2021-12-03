Mahila varsity’s innovation council bags four stars

It is among four from south central region to get the top ranking

The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) got four out of five stars in the IIC 3.0 results announced by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). The ranking is given for building the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru said SPMVV was among the only four institutions in the South Central region that secured four stars, the others being Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Andhra Pradesh), IIT Hyderabad and ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (both Telangana).

IIC Vice-President S. Jyothi called ‘four stars’ as the highest ranking given for the year. Prof. Jamuna congratulated the IIC convener D. Sujatha and the IIC team for the accomplishment.

Meanwhile, the varsity’s Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology conducted a national seminar on Thursday, in which Bugworks Inc. Director (DMPK) Harish Kaushik Kotakonda spoke on the topic ‘Time to move from empirical IVIVC to physiological PBPK/PBBM modeling’.

Convener Shaheen Begum and the institute’s director Y. Indira Muzib called it a very relevant theme to be dwelt upon for pharmacy students and scholars engaged in pharmaceutical research.