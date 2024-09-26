Mahila Sanghala Ikya Vedika plans protest against new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh on October 2

The Mahila Sanghala Ikya Vedika opposes the new liquor policy, its leader Sunkara Padmasree has said, alleging that it aims at promoting liquor sales in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activists of various women’s organisations will launch a protest against the new liquor policy in Vijayawada on October 2, marking the Gandhi Jayanti, she said at a debate titled ‘Madhya Adyama – Praja Sankshemama’ in Vijayawada on September 26 (Thursday). She urged women’s organisations and like-minded people to join the protest.

Ms. Padmasree, who is also a member of All India Congress Committee (AICC), blamed the government for considering liquor as a source of revenue generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) State secretary D. Rama Devi said the government was preparing to implement the new liquor policy without eliciting public opinion and consulting the mahila sangham leaders.

Liquor prohibition

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders should decrease the number of liquor outlets in the State, and take measures to implement prohibition of liquor in a phased manner, Ms. Rama Devi said.

“When the TDP was in Opposition, the party leaders alleged that about 30,000 people died due to liquor consumption in the State. Why has not the NDA government ordered an inquiry into the liquor deaths?” asked Ms. Padmasree. She demanded that the government remove liquor outlets located near temples and educational institutions.

‘Set up de-addiction centres’

Mahila Samakya State secretary P. Durga Bhavani said that the government was trying to increase the number of liquor outlets and do business with liquor in the State. She demanded the government set up de-addiction centres and take steps to control crimes relating to liquor.

Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) leader Padma said many families were ruined as political parties were considering liquor as a source of revenue generation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.