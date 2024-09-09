ADVERTISEMENT

Mahila Sangala Ikya Vedika alleges BJP’s hand in ‘foisting false case’ upon actress Kadambari Jethwani

Published - September 09, 2024 11:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Mahila Sanghala Ikya Vedika demand a judicial inquiry into the case and security for Kadambari Jethwani’s family mambers

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Mahila Sanghala Ikya Vedika members and actress Kadambari Jethwani addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leaders of the Mahila Sanghala Ikya Vedika have alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is behind the “conspiracy” in filing a false case against Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani and her family members in a land issue in February this year.

Buckled under the pressures from the BJP leaders, the Ibrahipatnam police had foisted a false case upon Ms. Jethwani and her family members on February 2, 2024, resulting in their arrest and remand to judicial custody, the Ikya Vedika leaders alleged while addressing the media here on September 9 (Monday). Ms. Jethwani was also present.

Vedika leader Sunkara Padmasri demanded a judicial inquiry into what she termed as the “illegal arrest of Ms. Jethwani and her family members, apart from the torture and misbehaviour by the police.”

Another Ikya Vedika leader, D. Ramadevi, said the incident had damaged the reputation of Andhra Pradesh, and appealed to the government to book those who were behind the arrest of the actress and her family members. “The case was fabricated to protect an industrialist from Mumbai,” she alleged.

“The police registered a case against Kadambari Jethwani, and her family members, brought them to Vijayawada, and put them behind bars. The police acted so swiftly in this false case,” Ms. Ramadevi said.

P. Durga Bhavani, a member of the Ikya Vedika, demanded that the NDA alliance book the culprits and provide protection to the family of the actress.

The Mahila Sanghala Ikya Vedika demanded that the government render justice to the actress and her family members.

Later, they met Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu and urged him to speed up the case.

