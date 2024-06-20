GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mahila Police urge Home Minister to ensure job security

Published - June 20, 2024 11:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Village Ward Secretariat, Mahila Police Welfare Association (APVWSMPWA) State president, S. Mahalakshmi, has appealed to the government to attach the Mahila Police to a department and provide job security for them.

Ms. Mahalakshmi, along with association vice-president M. Kalpana Mayuri, working president J. Srija Reddy and others met Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday.

About 15,000 Mahila Police were there in the State, but were working without job security, Ms. Kalpana Mayuri said.

Ms. Srija Reddy appealed to the Home Minister to provide promotions and other facilities on a par with other government employees.

