Mahila Police to check roosterfights in W. G.

03 January 2022 01:08 IST

Police registered 1,006 cases, seized 1,739 fowls and recovered ₹47.93 lakh from organisers in last few months

The West Godavari police will rope in Women Protection Secretaries (Mahila Police) and press drones into service to keep track of roosterfight organisers, punters and gamblers during the Sankranti celebrations, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said.

“We have been taking steps to prevent cockfights for the last few months. Police registered 1,006 cases, seized 1,739 fowls and recovered ₹47.93 lakh from their possession in the last few months. Similarly, 2,034 cases were booked against gamblers and 9,638 were arrested in the district,“ the SP said.

The Mahila Police will go to remote villages, observe the arrangements (if any), identify cockfight arenas at Mogalturu, Akiveedu, I. Bhimavaram, Palakol, Narsapuram, Veeravasaram, Kalla, Achanta, Vempa, Polavaram, Kovvur, Koyyalagudem, Buttaigudem, Eluru and in the island villages and alert the police, the SP said.

Police conducted raids in Kovvur, Narsapuram, Eluru and Polavaram and Jangareddygudem divisions in the district and bound over organisers, Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao said. They were also maintaining a vigil on knife makers.

Many people in rural areas tame roosters, give them training, offer them a healthy diet and prepare them for the battle. They then sell the rooster to organisers at ₹10,000 and above, depending on stamina and height of the bird. Sometimes, the price goes beyond ₹50,000, an organiser Ramu (name changed) said.