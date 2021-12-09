Mahila police: govt. informs HC it is taking back G.O.

Vijayawada

09 December 2021 22:45 IST

The State government informed a Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice B.S. Bhanumathi that it is withdrawing G.O. Ms. No. 59, dated June 23, 2021, through which some amendments were made to AP (Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi) Subordinate Service Rules, 2019.

The impugned G.O. was faulted for seeking to entrust the ward and village Women Protection Secretaries (WPS), who were designated as “Mahila police” with certain responsibilities supposed to be discharged by the Police Department.

The amendments were meant to give them the same authorities and powers and uniforms as the lady constables, create additional head constable posts to give them promotions and to make them representatives of the nearest police stations.

Advertising

Advertising

During Thursday’s hearing, the government pleader concerned told the court that the G.O. was being withdrawn in order to think about how else to utilise the services of WPS. Advocate N. Srinivasa Rao represented the petitioners. The court then ordered that a detailed affidavit be filed within a week.