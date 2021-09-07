Mahila Police being utilised by other departments: DGP

VIJAYAWADA

07 September 2021 01:09 IST

He writes to Chief Secy seeking instructions on the matter

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has requested Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das to issue instructions to other departments directing them not to utilise the services of Mahila Police, who were attached to the Police Department recently.

Mr. Sawang, in a letter to Mr. Aditya Nath Das on Monday, said that many departments including the Revenue, Medical and Health, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj and other officials were using the services of the Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (Mahila Police), attached to the Police Department.

In June this year, the State government issued orders merging around 15,000 Grama and Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu with the Police Department, but they were being engaged by other departments on other works without the consent of the police officers concerned, the DGP said.

The Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), CIs and SIs were allotting duties to the Mahila Police to explain on the need to download the Disha App, interacting with Mahitra Groups, enlightening women and girls on women safety measures being taken up by the government.

As the heads of other departments were allotting duties for Mahila Police, they could not concentrate on the task given to them by the police officers, he said and urged the Chief Secretary not to use the services of Mahila Police, without the consent of the local police officers.