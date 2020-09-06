Mahila panel chief talks tough against deception

Vasireddy Padma promises justice to Dalit woman

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has said the people who deceived women in relationships will not be spared regardless of their social standing.

Ms. Padma said on Sunday that there should be no doubt in anybody's mind that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government would not support the victim in such cases. Ms. Padma met Matcha Dhana Lakshmi, a woman who was duped in a relationship and survived an attempt on life, at Ainampudi village under Mudinepalli mandal in Gudivada division, along with local MLA D. Nageswara Rao.

The Mahila Commission Chairperson spoke at length with Ms. Dhana Lakshmi about the circumstances that led to her present condition and said it was unfortunate that a Dalit woman was deceived in a relationship citing her caste and economic status.

Ms. Padma said the 'accused' promised the victim that he would marry her but later went back on his word citing her caste and economic status. When she confronted him and filed a case against him, he locked the door of her house at midnight when she was in sound sleep and set the house on fire. However, the victim managed to survive.

Ms. Padma said the Mahila Commission would take the case to its logical end and ensure stringent punishment to the accused. She said the government machinery, the police and the revenue officials acted immediately and provided all kinds of support to the victim's family. She said the courage with which Ms. Dhana Lakshmi had fought against the injustice meted out to her facing several odds was praiseworthy.

Job and house

Mr. Nageswara Rao said he visited the victim three days ago and tried his bit to instil confidence in her. He said in consultation with the Collector, it was decided to provide her employment, besides extending financial help and a house.

Referring to the charges levelled by the Opposition party, she said "some people are trying to politicise the issue for their selfish gains."

Deputy Superintendent of Police Satyanand, Circle Inspector Nabi, Tahsildar Srinivasa Rao and local leaders were also present.