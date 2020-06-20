Mahila panel chief lashes out at TDP

VIJAYAWADA

‘Opposition party trying to protect Ayyanna booked under Nirbhaya Act’

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Saturday criticised the TDP for supporting party leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu who had allegedly used foul language against Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner K. Krishnaveni.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Padma said, despite the fact that there was audio and video evidence to show that the former Minister had used abusive language against the woman officer, the TDP was trying to protect him.

She took exception to TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu writing a letter to the Governor on the issue alleging that his party leader was being framed, and said the opposition party was politicising the issue.

The TDP leader was booked under Nirbhaya Act, she said, adding that the Opposition leaders ought to get a proper understanding of the Act.

‘No respect for women’

She said the support being shown to the former Minister was proof that the TDP was anti-women and had no respect for a woman officer.

In this context she also referred to the case of MRO Vanajakshi, who was attacked allegedly by TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar.

Condemning the Opposition’s “high-handed behaviour,” she said one could imagine what would be the plight of women had TDP come to power.

Demanding that the TDP suspend Mr. Patrudu, she said the Opposition party throwing its weight behind a man who had behaved in such derogatory way was very unfortunate.