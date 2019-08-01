‘Mahila Mitras will be replicated across State’

No programme can be successful without the participation of the community, said Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, here on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting organised to mark the culmination of the Community-Led Action Programme by Police (CLAPP) for Women Safety in Public Spaces, organised jointly by the Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) and International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC), in collaboration with the Vijaywada City Police, Mr. Sawang called the ‘culmination’ “the beginning of a new journey” as ‘we feel empowered now”.

He said it was easy to adapt to the programme which was all about bringing about transformation for gender parity through sensitisation, a concept which was already in vogue here through the Mahila Mitras that had demolished many misconceptions about the Police Department.

“People are no more hesitant to visit police stations and the programme has made the police more sensitive towards their responsibility,” he said.

Mr. Sawang said ‘this sustainable model’ would be replicated across the State as it was in tune with the mandate given to the department by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reach out to the weaker sections in society, especially vulnerable women and children. “We want people to feel safe and cared for,” he emphasised.

The programme involved imparting training on Mahila Mitras, identifying the issues that troubled them the most and evolve a ‘participatory’ approach to address them.

‘Work together’

Vijayawada Police Commissioner D. Tirumala Rao said: “Every citizen is a policeman without uniform and every policeman is a citizen. The need of the hour is to work together.” Speaking about how police system existed ever since civilizations started as there was a need for an order, he said however, it was a different kind of policing as there were no democracies then.

Stating that the Mahila Mitra concept was launched three years back by Mr. Sawang when he was the city Police Commissioner, he said it had been making a difference. The CP had a word of praise for the Mahila Mitras, who he said volunteered without any monetary or other gain.