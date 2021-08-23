Mahila Commission to probe ‘indecent’ audio clips

VIJAYAWADA

23 August 2021 23:16 IST

Forensic lab will be asked to establish their authenticity, says Vasireddy Padma

The Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission will take suo motu cognisance of the indecent audio clips, which were alleged to be the voices of some public representatives of the ruling YSR Congress Party.

The voices of the leaders, alleged to be a Minister and an MLA, talking to women in an indecent manner has gone viral on social media platforms in the last few days. The public representatives, however, claimed that it was not their voice and that the clips were doctored.

Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said they would inquire into the matter.

“We will not keep quiet on such issues and have taken the matter seriously. The Mahila Commission will conduct an impartial inquiry into the audio tapes and take stern action against the accused,” the Chairperson told The Hindu on Monday.

“The commission will send the audio clips to the AP Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) and verify their authenticity,” Ms. Padma said.

The Minister and the MLA, who were facing the charges, too filed complaints alleging that some miscreants were trying to tarnish the image of the party and their reputation and sought an inquiry into the issue. The commission was looking into those complaints also, she said.