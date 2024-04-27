Mahila Commission chief’s plea for adequate arrangements at polling booths for women

April 27, 2024 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson G. Venkata Lakshmi on Friday met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena and urged him to ensure adequate arrangements are available at polling centres for women voters.

In a representation submitted to him, she said women should be allowed to form separate queues and facilities such as medical services, drinking water and feeding rooms for women who visit the polling booths with babies in their lactation stage and mobile toilets should be provided.

In view of the soaring mercury, she said shelters at polling booths, drinking water and ORS packets should be made available.

Ms. Venkata Lakshmi also sought the CEO’s permission to inspect arrangements made for women voters at the polling booths in Kadapa district.

