Mahila Chetana allege police inaction in domestic violence case

Members of Mahila Chetana accused the city police of negligence in taking action against the accused in a case of domestic violence.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, K. Padma of Mahila Chethana said that a 25-year old woman was married to a man named Rajesh from Peddagadali area in October 2020. The family members of the woman had given ₹5 lakh dowry and other valuables. However, after the wedding, Rajesh and his family began harassing the woman for more dowry, Ms. Padma alleged.

She also stated that on January 14, the woman lodged a complaint with the Disha police. After counselling, the police registered an FIR against Rajesh and his parents. However, no action was taken in the case. Since then, there were two incidents when Rajesh and his mother assaulted the woman threatening her to withdraw the complaint. Though the issue was brought before Arilova police, no action was taken, Ms. Padma alleged.

She also alleged that Rajesh and his parents were close to several YSRCP leaders and are using political influence to escape legal action. The women activists demanded strict action against the culprits.