Mahaveer jayanti celebrated

April 05, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao

Gurudev Maha Shatavadhani Abhinandan Sagarji Maharaj, and the two Bal Munis taking part in the ‘Shatavadhana’ programme conducted on the occasion of Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The Jain community in the city celebrated Mahavir Jayanthi on Tuesday. ‘Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav’ was celebrated to mark the birth of Mahavir, the 24th ‘Tirthankara’ of Jainism.

On this occasion, a ‘Shatavadhana’ programme was also conducted featuring two Bala Munis (two monks who took the oath at a very young age). The duo received training from Gurudev Maha Shatavadhani Abhinandan Sagarji Maharaj for two years. Aged about 15 years, they have memorized 25.000 shlokas from Jain scriptures and parts of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita etc. They were able to recall 360 shlokas after memorising them in just two and a half hours. The celebrations were organised by Jain Samaj Organisation, said the organisers.  

