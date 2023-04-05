HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahaveer jayanti celebrated

April 05, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Gurudev Maha Shatavadhani Abhinandan Sagarji Maharaj, and the two Bal Munis taking part in the ‘Shatavadhana’ programme conducted on the occasion of Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Gurudev Maha Shatavadhani Abhinandan Sagarji Maharaj, and the two Bal Munis taking part in the ‘Shatavadhana’ programme conducted on the occasion of Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The Jain community in the city celebrated Mahavir Jayanthi on Tuesday. ‘Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav’ was celebrated to mark the birth of Mahavir, the 24th ‘Tirthankara’ of Jainism.

On this occasion, a ‘Shatavadhana’ programme was also conducted featuring two Bala Munis (two monks who took the oath at a very young age). The duo received training from Gurudev Maha Shatavadhani Abhinandan Sagarji Maharaj for two years. Aged about 15 years, they have memorized 25.000 shlokas from Jain scriptures and parts of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita etc. They were able to recall 360 shlokas after memorising them in just two and a half hours. The celebrations were organised by Jain Samaj Organisation, said the organisers.  

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.