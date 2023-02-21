Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavam concludes at Srisailam of Andhra Pradesh

February 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The Dhwaja Avarohana (lowering of flag) marked the conclusion of the 11-day Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavams at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here on February 21 (Tuesday).

The celebrations started with Ankurarpana, Ganapathi Puja on February 11 on a grand note led by temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna. The Pagalankarana and Kalyanotsavam were performed on the day of Sivaratri at the temple.

The processional deities were adorned with various alankarams each day and Vahana Sevas were performed to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Bhramaramba Devi during the festival.

On Tuesday, the Ashwa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Ekanta Seva were performed during the valedictory. More than 10 lakh pilgrims visited the temple during the 11-day festival, the temple Executive Officer said.

