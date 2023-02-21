HamberMenu
Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavam concludes at Srisailam of Andhra Pradesh

More than 10 lakh people visited the temple during the 11-day festival, says temple EO

February 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau
The Dhwaja Avarohana being performed marking the conclusion of the Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavams at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Tuesday.

The Dhwaja Avarohana being performed marking the conclusion of the Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavams at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Dhwaja Avarohana (lowering of flag) marked the conclusion of the 11-day Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavams at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here on February 21 (Tuesday).

The celebrations started with Ankurarpana, Ganapathi Puja on February 11 on a grand note led by temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna. The Pagalankarana and Kalyanotsavam were performed on the day of Sivaratri at the temple. 

The processional deities were adorned with various alankarams each day and Vahana Sevas were performed to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Bhramaramba Devi during the festival.

On Tuesday, the Ashwa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Ekanta Seva were performed during the valedictory. More than 10 lakh pilgrims visited the temple during the 11-day festival, the temple Executive Officer said.

