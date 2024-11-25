 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education officers visit Andhra Pradesh on study tour

Published - November 25, 2024 11:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
SBTET officials greeting Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education officers in Mangalagiri on Monday.

SBTET officials greeting Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education officers in Mangalagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Officers of the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) visited the A.P. State Board of Technical Education (APSBTET) and the Government Polytechnic College in Guntur on a study tour on Monday.

The team headed by Director of MSBTE Pramod Naik visited the SBTET office at Mangalagiri. The team also visited the Government Polytechnic College in Guntur and interacted with the teaching and non-teaching staff and students.

SBTET Chairman G. Ganesh Kumar explained to the team about the curriculum, training for students, employment opportunities for polytechnic students, cluster system in districts and the new courses introduced in the colleges in the State.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar gave a presentation on academic audit, planning, online distribution of question papers, campus selections and other activities of the SBTET.

He also explained the measures being taken by the government for improvement of polytechnic colleges and job opportunities for students who pursue technical education.

