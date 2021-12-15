Maharashtra officials all praise for A.P’s land resurvey project

GUNTUR

15 December 2021 00:25 IST

‘Carrying out the programme without any shortcomings by using latest technology is commendable’

The resurvey and resettlement project being implemented in the State is beginning to catch the imagination of many.

A 10-member team from Maharashtra, led by its Commissioner, Survey and Settlement, Niranjan Kumar Sudanshu, and Director of Land Records, visited the State to study the ‘YSR Jagananna Bhukakku Mariyu Bhuraksha Pathakam’ that seeks to ensure permanent land rights and land protection to the beneficiaries.

“The land resurvey project has been completed in 51 villages. In addition to updating records immediately after sale, measures required to secure survey data are also integral to the project,” Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, Siddharth Jain, explained the visiting team members.

“We are providing farmers with a document containing all details,” he told the members.

Integrated information

Briefing the team members on various aspects of the the project being implemented in the State, Mr. Siddharth Jain said, “The new title registration process ensures an integrated land information system by following mirror, curtain and insurance principles. The new system helps create, administer, organise and manage all aspects of land information, control, usage in a unified manner.”

“Besides ensuring security of title to the owner, the new system eliminates land litigation and reduces the burden on courts. It also facilitates quick and secure land-based marketing, speedy land transactions, and opens up the land market,” he said.

“The continuous process to update land records will also boost the confidence of the farmers, and help them invest in high-yielding varieties. In the urban areas, it will bring transparency in and predictability to property tax values,” he explained.

“It is not a trivial matter to designate an employee for the survey, especially at the village level, and formulate a policy to complete the registration process there as well,” Mr. Niranjan Kumar said.

“Deploying the latest technology used at the international level to carry out the programme successfully without any shortcomings is commendable,” he said.

Kakinada Regional Deputy Director P. Kezia Kumari briefed the team members in Jaggayyapeta about the SOPs involved in resurvey of agriculture lands. Andhra Pradesh Survey Academy vice-principal C.H.V.S.N. Kumar gave a presentation on the training programmes. Kurnool Regional Deputy Director Venkateswara Rao briefed about the CORS network. Jhansi Rani, Deputy Director, Headquarters, gave a presentation on the Land Titling Act.