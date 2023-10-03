Maharashtra man arrested for ‘stealing’ TTD bus in Tirumala

October 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala crime police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the theft of an electric bus belonging to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that gives free rides to pilgrims. The ignition key of the bus was recovered from the accused.

ASP Vimala Kumari told the media that the accused had been identified as Nilavar Vishnu (20), hailing from Peta Varja village in Nanded district of Maharashtra. Vishnu was arrested when he was found loitering at the Bharati private bus station near the APSRTC bus station in Tirupati on October 2 (Monday) evening.

The accused absconded from the government children’s welfare hostel at Saidabad in 2021 where he lived for ten years. The accused turned into a habitual offender by resorting to petty crimes and thefts, the police said.

Vishnu arrived in Tirumala and befriended the staff of the electric bus. He allegedly fled away with the electric bus on 24. The vehicle was found abandoned on the Naidupeta-Sullurpeta highway the same day.

Tirupati Superintendent of Police Parameswar Reddy congratulated the police team for cracking the case and announced rewards.

