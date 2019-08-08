Maharashtra govt. allots land worth ₹ 13 crore for TTD

The Maharashtra government has resolved to allot a prime piece of land to TTD at its capital city Mumbai.

The TTD made a request to the Maharashtra government for allotment of land so as to enable it take up construction of a full-fledged information centre at Mumbai for the benefit of pilgrims visiting the Tirumala shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

The TTD has already set up information centres at several State capitals like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and other tier one cities.

Even though the TTD requested for allotment of a plot at Kherwadi, the government, which adopted a pragmatic approach, allotted a prime piece of land in Bandra.

According to rough estimates more than forty lakh pilgrims visit the shrine every year from Maharashtra alone.

The setting up of an information centre will enable the devotees book their accommodation and darshan tickets in advance which in turn will contribute in mitigating their hardship at the time of actual pilgrimage.

The decision to allot the land in Bandra was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Letter to Jagan

Maharasthra State Finance and Planning Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in a letter to Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed the decision of the Cabinet which he said resolved to allot the land on lease for a period of 30 years on an annual rent of Re. 1 per year.

The market value of the allotted plot which reportedly measures 648 square meters is roughly put around ₹13 crore as per the market value.