Maharashtra elections: Pawan Kalyan invokes Bal Thackeray and B.R. Ambedkar

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said on November 16, 2024 (Saturday) that Balasaheb Thackeray was his inspiration in fighting against injustices and attacks on Sanatana Dharma.

Thackeray’s vision of regional pride, coupled with the spirit of nationalism, was in alignment with one of the JSP’s seven core principles, Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed while saluting great rulers such as Chhatrapati Shivaji and his mother Rajmata Jijabai, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and many other stalwarts who were born in Maharashtra and who created history in their own realms.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in Deglur Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he never got an opportunity to meet Thackeray, but learnt how he would speak boldly, be honest and remain committed to principles, regardless of political power.

“Similarly, I bow to the land where Dr. Ambedkar took birth and went on to become a true statesman who gave India’s its Constitution,” he said.

Achievements

The JSP chief said India’s emergence as a global power, the abrogation of Article 370 and the consecration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya were made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The country was poised to become a $5 trillion economy under Mr. Modi’s leadership, and Maharashtra was a crucial growth engine in it, he observed.

The BJP-led NDA Government had uplifted more than 25 crore Indians above the poverty line in the last 10 years, provided crop insurance to four crore farmers, and benefited 12 crore people through the PM-Kisan scheme, and accomplished many other things through a clear vision and determination, he said.

In Maharashtra, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, the need of the hour was a government that could protect saints and Sanatana Dharma, and take the State forward on all fronts, suggesting that the Congress party would be detrimental to the interests of the people.

Efficient governance

Addressing a public meeting in Bhokar Assembly constituency, where former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan’s daughter Sreejaya Chavan is in the fray, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said Maharashtra was predominantly a land of farmers and agricultural laborers, and it was also the place where the foundation for Hindu Dharma was laid.

He insisted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was trying to drive a wedge among the people, and a stable government was essential for the State to achieve the desired progress.

“Only the Modi-led NDA has the capacity to deliver efficient governance,” he claimed, calling upon the people to move forward for the sake of the country unitedly.

