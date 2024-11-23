Maharashtra election results 2024: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Mahayuti Alliance on its victory

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Mahayuti Alliance on securing a historic mandate in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE updates: Will make collective decision regarding the CM post, says Eknath Shinde

He stated in a message on X that the victory reflects people’s continued trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mr. Modi’s strategic vision, transformative policies and devotion to the people are paving way for the emergence of Viksit Bharat,” he observed.

