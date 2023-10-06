ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra devotee on pilgrimage to Tirupati kills wife, brother-in-law

October 06, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Family disturbances could be the reason that led to the incident, police sources said

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A Tirumala-bound devotee from Maharashtra allegedly killed his wife and brother-in-law during their stay at a hotel in Tirupati on October 6, sending shock waves across the temple city. Family disturbances could be the reason that led to the incident, said sources in the police.

Yuvaraj, hailing from Nanded district in Maharashtra, came to Tirupati for Darshan of Lord Venkateswara on October 5 and stayed at a private hotel in Kapila Theertham area, located at the foot of Tirumala hills.

Due to reasons not immediately known, he allegedly stabbed his wife Manisha and brother-in-law Harshavardhan at around 2 a.m. and surrendered at the Alipiri police station located nearby.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police rushed to the spot and registered a case against Mr. Yuvaraj. The bodies were shifted to the government general hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US