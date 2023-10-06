HamberMenu
Maharashtra devotee on pilgrimage to Tirupati kills wife, brother-in-law

Family disturbances could be the reason that led to the incident, police sources said

October 06, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A Tirumala-bound devotee from Maharashtra allegedly killed his wife and brother-in-law during their stay at a hotel in Tirupati on October 6, sending shock waves across the temple city. Family disturbances could be the reason that led to the incident, said sources in the police.

Yuvaraj, hailing from Nanded district in Maharashtra, came to Tirupati for Darshan of Lord Venkateswara on October 5 and stayed at a private hotel in Kapila Theertham area, located at the foot of Tirumala hills.

Due to reasons not immediately known, he allegedly stabbed his wife Manisha and brother-in-law Harshavardhan at around 2 a.m. and surrendered at the Alipiri police station located nearby.

Police rushed to the spot and registered a case against Mr. Yuvaraj. The bodies were shifted to the government general hospital for post-mortem.

