Maharashtra delegation evinces interest in the healthcare reforms in Andhra Pradesh

July 05, 2023 - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner of Health J. Nivas explained the healthcare reforms and initiatives being implemented in Andhra Pradesh to a Maharashtra government delegation that called on him at the APIIC towers at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

The visiting officials evinced interest in the family doctor concept, YSR Aarogyasri, and Nadu-Nedu and Talli Bidda programmes.

Earlier, the delegation met Special Chief Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu.

Mr. Nivas said that the State government gave top priority to giving a facelift to the hospitals and also augmenting the infrastructure under the Nadu-Nedu programme, and both of them were widely appreciated.

A sum of ₹16,855 crore was being spent on infrastructure in the government hospitals, ₹3,000 crore on the Aarogyasri scheme every year, and ₹500 crore had been allocated for comprehensive cancer care facilities.

In the last more than four years, 49,639 vacancies in the primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitals were filled.

Mr. Nivas further said that 17 new medical colleges were being constructed, of which five would become functional this year, and a total of 10,032 YSR Village Health Clinics were set up.

National Health Mission State manager Venkata Ravi Krishna, CEO Ganapathi Rao and Assistant Director Anil Kumar represented Andhra Pradesh in the deliberations.

The Maharashtra delegation was led by Director of Health Services Swapnil Lale, and comprised Joint Secretary Ashok Atram and Deputy Director Tarangtushar Sanjay Ware.

