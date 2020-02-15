Andhra Pradesh

Mahant of Hathiramji Mutt ‘prevented’ from taking charge

High Court strikes down suspension proceedings against the Mahant

Arjun Das, the erstwhile Mahant of Hathiramji Mutt who was suspended by the State government as its custodian, attempted to take charge on Friday, but was allegedly prevented by the endowments officials.

Arjun Das attempted to take charge following the directions of High Court, wherein Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, in his verdict dated February 10, granted interim order in Writ Petition No.2391/2020, striking down the suspension proceedings of the Commissioner against the Mahant. It requires the nod from the Dharmika Parishad to initiate action on the Mahant and since the Parishad is non-existent, the Commissioner lacks jurisdiction on the issue, the court observed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 9:33:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mahant-of-hathiramji-mutt-prevented-from-taking-charge/article30827497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY