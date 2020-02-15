Mahant of Hathiramji Mutt ‘prevented’ from taking charge

Arjun Das, the erstwhile Mahant of Hathiramji Mutt who was suspended by the State government as its custodian, attempted to take charge on Friday, but was allegedly prevented by the endowments officials.

Arjun Das attempted to take charge following the directions of High Court, wherein Justice A.V. Sesha Sai, in his verdict dated February 10, granted interim order in Writ Petition No.2391/2020, striking down the suspension proceedings of the Commissioner against the Mahant. It requires the nod from the Dharmika Parishad to initiate action on the Mahant and since the Parishad is non-existent, the Commissioner lacks jurisdiction on the issue, the court observed.