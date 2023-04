April 26, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - MAHANANDI (NANDYAL DIST.)

:

A dispute broke out between temple Executive Officer Kapu Chandrasekhar Reddy and the priests at Mahanandi Devasthanam here on Monday. The priests staged a dharna alleging that the EO was behaving high-handedly and using unparliamentary language while addressing them. The priests have asked the Endowments Department to take action against the EO failing which they warned of holding state-wide agitations.