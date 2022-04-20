Mahanadu will be organised in Ongole from May 27 to 29: Naidu

He will embark on district tours after the party’s annual conclave

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the Mahanadu, the party’s annual conclave, would be organised in Ongole this year from May 27 to 29.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said he would tour all the districts. Two districts would be covered per month. The district tours would begin soon after Mahanadu, he added.

The kind of public resentment faced by the government was never seen before in the history of any State, he said. This sort of anti-government sentiment was not there in the 1994 elections.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seemed to be in a frustration as he would not win the next elections, and this was evident from the change in the tone and tenor of his language, he said.

The recent Cabinet reshuffle showed that the Chief Minister had to continue nearly half of the Ministers under pressure, he said. As a result, revolts within the YSRCP had erupted. No other Chief Minister in the State had faced such a situation.

Mr. Naidu advised the government to stop filing false cases against the TDP workers and leaders. The false cases would neither help the government overcome the financial crisis nor calm the people who were up in arms against the steep rise in taxes.

“It is not possible for the ruling YSRCP to eliminate public resentment by victimising those taking part in the TDP’s ‘Badude Badudu’ protests,” he added.