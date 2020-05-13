Mahanadu will be a virtual affair this year

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will organise Mahanadu, the party’s annual conclave, on May 27 and 28. The TDP politburo on Wednesday decided to organise the virtual meeting in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus. This is the first time that the party is organising a virtual conference.

The party organises the Mahanadu coinciding with the birth anniversary of TDP founder president N.T. Rama Rao on May 28.

Politburo members K. Srinivasulu (Andhra Pradesh) and Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy (Telangana) said the party would conduct the Mahanadu using Zoom, a video and audio conferencing app, in strict adherence to social distancing guidelines. It would not be possible to organise the Mahanadu as before with a huge gathering of party leaders and cadres from all over the State, they said.

Chance for 100 leaders

The party would pass resolutions on the political and economic situation in the country, more specifically Andhra Pradesh. The party would also pass resolutions on the political line to be adopted in the State. As at least three-four leaders would be participating in moving, discussing and adopting each resolution, about 100 persons are likely to address the virtual meeting.

The party is exploring the possibility of giving access to 10,000 party leaders and workers to the virtual meeting, however all of them would not be able to talk.

It could not conduct the annual meeting in 2019 due to the general elections.

The TDP planned to organise the annual conference in July last year but for the developments post general elections. The results were out on May 23 last year.

The party felt it would have “little time” to conduct the conclave immediately after the results. In 2014, the TDP organised a two-day Mahanadu in Hyderabad after the election results were announced on May 16.