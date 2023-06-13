ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mahamrutyunjaya Homam’ performed at Srisailam

June 13, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DT.)

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla

Devotees participating in the free seva at the Srisailam temple on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Devotees possessing white ration cards were given an opportunity to participate in the Mahamrutyunjaya Homam at the Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam temple on Monday as part of the ‘Uchitha Samuhika Seva’ scheme, which otherwise costs ₹1,500 per ticket. Around 120 people participated in the homam.

This Samuhika Seva scheme was launched in April this year.

The day’s programme began with Ganesh Puja followed by the Mrutyunjaya Homam at Chandrapathi Kalyana Mandapam and at the end of the homam, the devotees had a darshan of the presiding deities. Two laddus were given as prasadam and free meals were provided to all of them, according to a release from the Devasthanam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US