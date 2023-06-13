HamberMenu
‘Mahamrutyunjaya Homam’ performed at Srisailam

June 13, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DT.)

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla
Devotees participating in the free seva at the Srisailam temple on Monday.

Devotees participating in the free seva at the Srisailam temple on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Devotees possessing white ration cards were given an opportunity to participate in the Mahamrutyunjaya Homam at the Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam temple on Monday as part of the ‘Uchitha Samuhika Seva’ scheme, which otherwise costs ₹1,500 per ticket. Around 120 people participated in the homam.

This Samuhika Seva scheme was launched in April this year.

The day’s programme began with Ganesh Puja followed by the Mrutyunjaya Homam at Chandrapathi Kalyana Mandapam and at the end of the homam, the devotees had a darshan of the presiding deities. Two laddus were given as prasadam and free meals were provided to all of them, according to a release from the Devasthanam.

