Mahalakshmi unanimously elected as first president of mahila police welfare association

March 10, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The mahila police, who were recruited recently in the grama and ward secretariats, have formed the Andhra Pradesh Village and Ward Secretariat Mahila Police (Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu) Welfare Association (APVWSMPWA).

S. Mahalakshmi was unanimously elected as the president of the new body, and Srija, Saheena, Shivagami and Jayasri as working presidents. Kalpana Mayuri was elected as the vice-president and Durgam Madhulatha as the general secretary.

About 15,000 Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (MSKs) have been helping the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), Revenue, Municipal and Police department officials.

Ms. Mahalakshmi on Friday said the new committee would hold its first meeting soon and discuss welfare measures.

Dairy inaugurated

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inaugurated a dairy of the MSKs, and complimented the staff working in the grama and ward sachivayalams.

“MSKs, also called as mahila police, should alert the police on the anti-social elements in villages and create awareness among the public on Disha app and other programmes being taken up by the police for public safety,” Mr. Kranthi Rana said.