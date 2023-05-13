‘Maha Yagnam’ under way at IGMC stadium complex 

May 13, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A six-day ‘Chandi Rudra, Rajasyamala Sudarshana Sahita Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam’ began here on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the initial ceremonies relating to the ‘yagnam’ which is being performed at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium complex here. Amidst Vedic chants, the Chief Minister performed prayers and rituals while the priests assisted him. The priests chanted mantras relating to ‘sankalpam’, a kind of vow, to perform the ceremony.

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana presented Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy silk robes. Later, the Chief Minister sought the blessings of Kurtalam Sri Siddheswari Peetham seer Siddheshwarananda Bharati Mahaswami.

Tirupati Sri Shakti Peethadhiswari Ramyananda Bharati Mahaswami presented Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy silk robes and an idol.

During the evening, ‘Santhi Kalyana Mahotsavam’ was scheduled. Priests from Simhachalam, Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kanaka Durga and Srisailam would perform ‘Santhi kalyanam’ on their respective days.

The yagnam would conclude with ‘Poornahuti’ on May 17.

