Maha Stupa at Thotlakonda restored

The work on scientific restoration of the dome of the Maha Stupa, at the Buddhist heritage site at Thotlakonda, which was partially damaged following heavy rains during 2019, has been finally completed and restored.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visited the 2,000-year-old heritage site, on Tuesday. He formally inaugurated the tourist amenities centre, which was built in the past, but refurbished recently. The centre, located outside the main heritage site, has washrooms for men and women.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the revenue of the Tourism Department has declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts were being made to increase it by attracting more tourists. A ‘meditation centre’ would also be built at Thotlakonda soon. Buses would be operated to the hilltop and the Tourism Department would soon launch an app for the convenience of tourists.

Assistant Director of Archaeology S. Venkata Rao was present.

The restoration work was taken up at a cost of ₹42 lakh, with funds from the VMRDA, in Jan 2020. The pandemic has delayed the execution of the work. The Amenities Centre would be made available to tourists in about a week.