Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams begin in ancient Saivite shrines across Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh

March 01, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI/NANDYAL

A team from Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Devasthanam presents silk clothes to the deities at Srisailam

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Devotees trek to reach Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Friday, as part of the annual Brahmotsavams.

The ancient Saivite shrines across Rayalaseema reverberated with ‘Sivanama Smarana’, with the beginning of the annual Brahmotsavams on Friday.

At Kapila Theertham in Tirupati, the festival began with the hoisting of the sacred flag ‘Nandi Dhwajapatam’ atop the temple flagpost in the auspicious hour at 7.40 a.m. The deities of ‘Pancha Murthis’ viz., Sri Somaskandha Murthy, Sri Kamakshi Ammavaru, Sri Vinayaka, Sri Chandikeswara and Sri Subramanya Swamy were colourfully decked up on the occasion. Officiating chief priest (Kankana Bhattar) Manivasan Gurukkal conducted the proceedings as per the doctrine of Agama.

At Srisailam, a team from Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Devasthanam, led by Executive Officer S.V. Nageswara Rao and priest Sambandham Gurukkal, presented silk clothes to the deities, to be adorned during the festive occasion.

The Vastram was formally offered to the priests by Srisailam Executive Officer D. Peddi Raju. It has been an ancient practice for the Srikalahasti shrine to offer Vastram to the Srisailam temple.

Meanwhile, the Srikalahastheeswara temple in Srikalahasti town is getting a facelift as the annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled to begin this Sunday.

