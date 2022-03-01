Maha Shivaratri: Temples in Srikakulam wear festive look

K Srinivasa Rao March 01, 2022 12:31 IST

After having holy bath in Vamsadha river, hundreds of devotees visited Srimukhalingam temple located in Jalumuru village on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri

Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam, geared up for Maha Shivaratri celebrations on March 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After having holy bath in Vamsadha river, hundreds of devotees visited Srimukhalingam temple located in Jalumuru village on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri

/VIZIANAGARAM: Historic and famous temples of Lord Shiva wore festive look on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, with special prayers to the presiding deity on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. After having holy bath in Vamsadha river, hundreds of devotees visited Srimukhalingam temple located in Jalumuru village of Srikakulam district. As it is very close to the Odisha, people from Parlakhemundi and other partis came to the temple in early hours to offer prayers and get the blessings from the God. Chief priest of the temple Naidugari Rajasekhar,performed the Rudrabhisekham . Other temples in the district — Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy in Tekkali, Umarudra Koteswara Swamy alayam in Srikakulam, Shiva Balaji temple in Bankers’ Colony Srikakulam and others — wore a festive look from early hours of Tuesday. Sri Pashupatinatheswara Swamy temple located in Ring Road of Vizianagaram was seen with full of devotional actviity from 4 am itself. The temple officlals made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle free darshan of the presiding deity.



Our code of editorial values