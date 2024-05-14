ADVERTISEMENT

Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham performed in Vizianagaram

Published - May 14, 2024 09:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Priests performing Sitarama Kalyanam in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple as part of Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham organised on Tuesday.

Maha Samrajya Pattabhisekham, a grand coronation ceremony, was performed to Lord Rama in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tuesday, amid religious fervour. The preceding cultural events which began on January 22 continued for 111 days without any interruption with the efforts of the trustees of the temple. Celestial wedding to Lord Rama with Goddess Sita was performed 108 times in the temple premises.

The priests chanted and explained slokas of Valmiki Ramayanam and sacrifices of Lord Rama, a day before the coronation. The temple trustees Cherukuri Sridhar, Pilla Vijaykumar and others thanked the devotees for their relentless support for the biggest celestial event that continued for four months in the temple premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US