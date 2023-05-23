ADVERTISEMENT

Maha Samprokshanam performed at new Lord Venkateswara temple at Rampachodavaram

May 23, 2023 02:51 am | Updated May 22, 2023 11:47 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Over 500 Srivari Seva volunteers offer their services for the six-day long fete

The Hindu Bureau

‘Maha Samprokshanam’ ritual was ceremoniously performed on Monday at the newly built temple of Lord Venkateswara at Rampachodavaram in Alluri Seetharamaraju district.

After the conclusion of special rituals at the yagasala, ‘Maha Samprokshanam’ was carried out in the auspicious ‘Mithuna lagnam’. It was followed by ‘Yastra danam’, ‘Kumbha Pradakhina’ and ‘Kala Vahana’ rituals under the supervision of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Agama advisor Ramakrishna Deekshitulu and archakas.

After completing all the rituals, the devotees were allowed for the deity’s darshan. The TTD, in a press release, appreciated the services of over 500 Srivari Seva volunteers for their unparalleled services during their six-day long fete.

MP Bharat, MLA Smt Dhanalakshmi, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, along with a battery of senior TTD officials took part in the celebrations.

