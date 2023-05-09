ADVERTISEMENT

Maha Samprokshanam of Lord Venkateswara temple at Jammu from June 4 to 8

May 09, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine can now have the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Majeem situated halfway on the Katra route

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The ‘Maha Samprokshanam’ of the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Jammu will be organised for five days from June 4 to 8.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy inspected the ongoing works on Tuesday. He said that the temple is being constructed on 62 acres of land at a cost of ₹30 crore.

Mr. Reddy said that the prelude ‘Ankurarpanam’ will be organised on June 3. ‘Vigraha Pratista’ will be held on June 8, and the devotees will be allowed for the darshan of the deity from 12 p.m.

In addition to the main temple, several sub-shrines, potu (kitchen), annadanam counter, and parking lot will also be completed at the earliest.

Devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine can now have the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Majeen situated halfway on the Katra route he said.

As part of its ambitious project of promoting the Sanatana Hindu dharma, TTD has taken up the construction of temples in several of the major cities across the country and also at agency areas.

While it has already constructed temples at Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhuvaneswar, Kurukshetra, and Kanyakumari, efforts for the construction of new temples in Mumbai, Raipur, and Ahmedabad are in progress.

Jammu SP Rahul, TTD LAC Chairman Ms. Vemireddy Prashanti, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and Chief Engineer Nageswar rao were prominent among others who had accompanied him.

