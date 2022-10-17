Maha Padayatra ‘tarnishing’ image of farmers in Andhra Pradesh, says BC Welfare Minister

Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna distributes financial aid under Rythu Bharosa among farmers at Collectorate in Rajamahendravaram

B.C Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, MLA Jakkampudi Raja and MP Margani Bharat disbursing financial aid under Rythu Barosa-PMS Kisan to a farmer at the Collectorate in Rajamahendendravaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRAGEMENT

Backward Classes Welfare Minister and East Godavari In-Charge Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Monday stated that the Maha Padayatra was “tarnishing” the image of the farmers of Andhra Pradesh.

It may be noted that the farmers undertaking the padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli entered Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Addressing the gathering after distributing financial aid under Rythu Bharosa among farmers at the Collectorate, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that realtors, not farmers, have dominant participation in the padayatra.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that 274.50 crore financial aid has been disbursed among 5.82 lakh farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme in the Godavari region on Monday.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has appealed to the farmers to get their crop registered in the e-crop system to avail all the benefits.

In East Godavari district, 62.51 crore of aid has been disbursed among 3.88 lakh farmers under the scheme. In West Godavari district, 1.14 lakh farmers received the aid of ₹50.90 crore.

In Konaseema, over 1.61 lakh farmers received 72.78 crore aid on Monday. In the Godavari delta, the highest number of 1.9 lakh farmers have received the aid in the Eluru district.