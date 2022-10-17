Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers enters Rajamahendravaram via Gammon bridge

YSR Congress Party activists greet the padayatra participants with black balloons and raise slogans against their demand for retaining Amaravati as capital

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
October 17, 2022 20:43 IST

The Maha Padayatra being organised by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee entered Rajamahendravaram via the Gammon bridge across the Godavari river on Monday.

TDP leaders of the Godavari region extended their solidarity with the padayatra.

The padayatra has been rerouted via the Gammon bridge as the road-cum-rail bridge was closed for undertaking road repair works.

The YSRCP supporters led by Rajamahendravaram Rural in-charge Chandana Nageswar greeted the members of the padayatra with black balloons. They raised slogans against the demand of retaining Amaravati as the sole capital of the State.

In the Paper Mill area, the YSRCP supporters gathered in good numbers and tried in vain to disrupt the padayatra.

Members of the padayatra planned to stay in the city for the night.

