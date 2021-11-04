‘Maha padayatra a ploy to protect Naidu’s interests’

GUNTUR

04 November 2021 00:28 IST

MP dares TDP chief to take out padayatra in Rayalaseema, North Andhra

The ‘maha padayatra’ of the Amaravati farmers that is currently under way is a ploy by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to safeguard his real estate interests, the YSRCP has alleged.

Addressing the media at the party central office here on Wednesday, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh alleged that Mr. Naidu was provoking the people of Amaravati in the name of the padayatra.

“Mr. Naidu, while keeping his benamis in the forefront, is portraying the padayatra as a farmers’ agitation,” Mr. Suresh alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

“The agitation is being led by Mr. Naidu to create chaos in the State,” the YSRCP leader alleged, and said Mr. Naidu should own up responsibility if people from the Rayalaseema or North Andhra regions objected to the padayatra as they were all supporting the government’s three-capital decision.

Mr. Suresh dared Mr. Naidu to take out a padayatra in the Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions opposing the three capitals.

It was Mr. Naidu who had gone to the court opposing the distribution of house sites for the Dalits in the Amaravati region, he alleged.

“Mr. Naidu is not staying in Amaravati. He is more like a visitor to the State,” Mr. Suresh said, and reiterated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to develop the Amaravati region into a Legislative Capital and provide a better package to the farmers.