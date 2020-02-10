Maha Magha Pournami celebrations held in Valmikipuram

Maha Magha Pournami was celebrated at the temple of Sri Karyasiddhi Abhayanjaneya Swami at Valmikipuram mandal headquarters on Sunday night, and festivities continued till early hours of Monday. Hundreds of devotees from surrounding mandals and from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu thronged the venue to take part in the special pujas.

Sri Chakralayam pontiff Murthy Swami, who graced the occasion at the temple, conducted special pujas to the deities of Lingodbhavamurthi and others, followed by the celestial marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati. The ritual is considered to be the harbinger of Shivaratri festivities in the region.

Speaking to the mediapersons, the pontiff said that Valmikipuram, with its history dating back to the Mahabharata times and having witnessed the dynasties of Vijaya Nagara kings, has all the potential to turn into one of the best spiritual tourism centres.

Municipal Commissioner (Madanapalle) K.L. Varma, former director of Central Tourism Board Surendra Kumar Reddy and others took part in the event.