Maha Lakshmi alankaram today at Indrakeeladri

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 01, 2022 00:38 IST

Goddess Kanakadurga, the presiding deity of Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, will appear as Maha Lakshmi Devi on the fifth day of Dasara on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The goddess Kanaka Durga will appear as Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on the sixth day of Dasara festival at Indrakeeladri on Saturday.

In this attire, the goddess is decorated with many ornaments. An elephant, which is symbol of wisdom, balanced and mature mind, is found at her feet; Sri Mahalakshmi Devi born out of the Ksheera saagara, a sea of milk, when it was churned, showers her devotees with riches, ‘sarva Saubhagyas’ (all worldly pleasures) and Ashta Aishwaryas (eight treasures) and ‘ashtha siddhis (eight accomplishments). Hence, her statues of eight forms-- Adi Lakshmi, Gaja Lakshmi etc., are found around the sanctum sanctorum on Indrakeeladri.

