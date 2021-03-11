Maha Kumbhabhishekam at RK Beach today

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 March 2021 00:44 IST

‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ will be performed to the huge Siva Lingam, formed with 1.08 crore small Siva Lingams, on Maha Sivaratri at R.K. Beach here on Thursday.

The Maha Kumbhabhishekam will begin at 9.30 a.m. and special pujas will be performed in the afternoon, while observing the COVID-19 protocol. Rudrakshas and ‘pasupu thallu’ would be distributed to devotees, who participate in the pujas, former Union Minister T. Subbarami Reddy said in a statement.

Devotees have to invariably wear masks and observe social distancing in view of the pandemic situation. All arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees.

The is the 36 annual Kumbhabhishekam being organised under the aegis of Mr. Subbarami Reddy.