Andhra Pradesh: Maha Kumbhabhishekam a grand affair at Kanipakam

The temple is witnessing a massive infrastructure overhaul worth several crores

Amman Swami of Vellore’s Golden Temple Devasthanam initiating Maha Kumbhabhishekam at Kanipakam temple in Chittoor district on Sunday. Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja is seen.

The Maha Kumbhabhishekam at the temple of Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Temple at Kanipakam, 11 km from here, was performed amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by the temple priests. Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, R.K. Roja and K. Narayanaswamy, officials and the general public was part of the celebrations.

On Sunday morning, the Maha Kumbhabhishekam was performed to the Vimana Gopuram and Dhwajasthambam (flag post) coinciding with the auspicious timings. The main ritual was followed by Chaturtha Kala Homam, Maha Purnahuti, and Kalashodwasana, covering the cardinal directions of the temple. The darshan of the presiding deity commenced in the afternoon.

US-based devotees Gayatri Devi, Aika Ravi, Janaki, and Guthikonda Srinivas, who donated ₹10 crore for the reconstruction of the temple, expressed happiness over the reopening of the place of worship on the eve of the annual Vinayaka Chathurthi Brahmotsavams scheduled for next week.

The temple, administered by the Endowments Department, is also witnessing a massive infrastructure overhaul which will include big ventures such as the construction of a new temple kitchen for making laddus worth ₹5 crore; Vinayaka Sadan dormitory at ₹12 crore; massive Kalyana mandapams at a cost of ₹9 crore; a new queue complex building at ₹20 crore; new bus station and a shopping complex at ₹14 crore besides a 100-feet road and a welcome arch at a cost of ₹4 crore under the temple zone.

Keeping in mind the large crowds that throng the temple on the occasion, the authorities prepared ‘anna prasadam” for 30,000 devotees. A medical camp was also organised at Kanipakam for the convenience of the devotees. The camp had a staff of 18 doctors from various faculties, 20 technicians and paramedical staff.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy said foolproof security arrangements were made with a 500-strong police force to man the queues, regulate traffic flow and oversee parking lots. Cultural events were organised in the evening.